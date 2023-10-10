James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $403,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.98. 1,213,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.15. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.