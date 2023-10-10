James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $210.04. 479,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

