James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,908,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,608,078. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

