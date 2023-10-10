James J. Burns & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,675. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.