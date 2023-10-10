James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 10,569 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 1,399,624 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.