James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.01. 394,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

