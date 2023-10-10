James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,171. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

