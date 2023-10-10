James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

