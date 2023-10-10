James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $274.42. 878,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,662. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

