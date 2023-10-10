James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. 124,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,496. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

