Jefferies Financial Group Trims Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Target Price to $21.00

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 156.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

