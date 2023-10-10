Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 179 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698,211. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

