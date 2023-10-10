Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 5,380,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,531,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

