Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,924 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.61. 144,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

