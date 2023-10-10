Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,740. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.