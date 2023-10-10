Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,740. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
