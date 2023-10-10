Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $23.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.53. 133,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,359. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

