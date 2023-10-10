Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 83,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 688,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 370,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

