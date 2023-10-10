Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 7,097 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807,564. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

