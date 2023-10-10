JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £111

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($111.93) to GBX 8,805 ($107.77) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($148.71) to £117 ($143.21) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPXSY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

