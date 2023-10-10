JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,409. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

