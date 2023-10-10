Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $26.82

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.82, but opened at $25.42. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 639,195 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

