Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kane Biotech

About Kane Biotech

In other Kane Biotech news, insider Richard J. Renaud bought 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. 26.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.