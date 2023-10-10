Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $375.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.