Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

