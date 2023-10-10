Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

APD stock opened at $287.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.20.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.