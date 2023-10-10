Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.55. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

