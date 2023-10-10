Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 297,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 348,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

