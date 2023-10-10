Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 46381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

