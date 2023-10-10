Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

