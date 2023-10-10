Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lasertec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 26,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $42.86.
About Lasertec
