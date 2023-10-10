Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 26,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.