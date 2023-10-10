Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.00. 27,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,373. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.70 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

