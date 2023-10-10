Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 26,551 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 57,089 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 177,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $237.00. 361,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

