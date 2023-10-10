Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $29.90 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,425 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.41% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

AXTA traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 272,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

