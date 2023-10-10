Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,578 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.88. 32,302,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,528,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

