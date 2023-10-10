Lennar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,855 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 6,625 call options.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.60. 814,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,205. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.02. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

