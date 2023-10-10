LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.