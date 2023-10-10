LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 18,800 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 200.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.29 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

