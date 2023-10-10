LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,514 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.46, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,583 shares of company stock worth $51,745,192 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

