LGT Group Foundation Has $14.23 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,515 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

