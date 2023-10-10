LGT Group Foundation Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

