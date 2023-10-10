LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,156 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

