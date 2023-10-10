Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Down 2.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.64. 23,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 235,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,475,000 after buying an additional 190,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 117,254 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,893,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

