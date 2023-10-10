Lincoln Capital Corp Takes $256,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

F traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 5,161,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,894,051. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.