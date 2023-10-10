Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

