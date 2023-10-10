Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $559.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

