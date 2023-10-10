Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

