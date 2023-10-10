Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

