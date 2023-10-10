Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

