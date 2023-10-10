Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.36. 1,392,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,596. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.68 and a 200 day moving average of $452.98. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

