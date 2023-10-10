Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

